Liquor License Advisor Launches The MATCH™ Method For Liquor Store & License Transactions

Boston, MA : Liquor License Advisor announces the launch of their new proprietary program called The MATCH™ Method. With over 1200 transactions under their belt, the team has learned where the leverage is in any deal and how to overcome challenges that may come up along the way.

Liquor License Advisor also knows that historically, the longer negotiations take place, the less likely the deal is going to finalize. To solve these challenges for clients, Liquor License Advisor leverages a simple, proprietary 5-Step Process called The MATCH™ Method for buying or selling liquor licenses and liquor stores for the highest profit in the shortest time possible, with least resistance.The process can be summarized with the steps listed below:

• STEP 1 – Market Intelligence

• STEP 2 – Analysis (Action/Authority & Positioning)

• STEP 3 – Timing (Consideration of legislative changes to consider, business cycles, etc.)

• STEP 4 – Contacts/Connections (“Rolodex”& direct line to 100s of industry leaders)

• STEP 5 – Highest Margin (Unmatched negotiation & communication skills)

Dan Newcomb, Liquor License Advisor Founder and CEO, says “We have been specialized in this industry for over a decade –we’ve learned the fastest path to the cash so to speak.The MATCH™ Method gives our clients a competitive edge in the marketplace as we’ve leveraged our experience and relationships to create win-win scenarios for all parties involved.”

About Liquor License Advisor: Liquor License Advisor is a liquor license broker who assists restaurant owners, bars, liquor store owners and others to buy or sell their liquor license. The Founder, Dan Newcomb has literally grown up in the industry as his experience goes back to his childhood days when his Father grew the family restaurant to a chain of 26 total restaurants in the Boston area.

Liquor License Advisor is a dedicated member of The Massachusetts Package Stores Association, The National Association of Licensing and Compliance Professionals, National Restaurant Association and Massachusetts Restaurant Association. For more information on Liquor License Advisor, visit the website: www.LiquorLicenseAdvisor.com