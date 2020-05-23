“Governments must focus on Education for Growth and Happy Living” said IIF MBF 1990 Ms. Somi Tandon, Former Secretary (Finance), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, INDIA at IIF Webinar on 23rd May, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the 33rd IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by Ms. Somi Tandon, Former Secretary (Finance), Ministry of Defence, Government of India, INDIA; Teaching Underprivilege Children, Prem Rani Shiksha Trust and Advisory Council Member, IIF and MBF (1988-90) Alumni, IIF, INDIA. The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal, Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 38 global participants from USA, UK, UAE, Germany, India and others.

Ms. Somi Tandon said honesty, hardworking, polite and discipline are the key essence of life to grow. People should always be positive and keen to upgrade themselves by investing in themselves to grow further. One should accept the change which helps one to learn new things in life feels Ms. Tandon.

According to her, at the time of uncertainty one should do for needy which will give one a sense of satisfaction. One needs to be innovative and invest in oneself to bring forth the hidden potential. Medidation, Spirituality and conciousness does help one introspect and grow. However, spirituality is not linked with religion; it is one’s moral value and ethics which lead to live a better life.

Government should provide education in the right way with the purpose of learning new things which is the most important to induce the happy living in the citizen feels Miss. Tandon.

Large number of Questions from amongst over 38 participants were asked by Prof Asoke Laha (Founding President & CEO, Interra IT, USA); Prof. Dr. Yamini Agarwal (IIF Business School, AKTU, INDIA) and many others.

Indian Institute of Finance has initiated the interactive IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” with the prime objective to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.