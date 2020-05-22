FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 5/22/2020

Kevin David

https://officialkevindavid.com/

kevin@officialkevindavid.com

Kevin David YouTube Channel Celebrates 1 Million Subscribers

A successful entrepreneur and YouTuber, Kevin David, with hours and hours of FREE content on ‘How to make money online’ hits another huge milestone

Buffalo , NY: Kevin David, an 8+ figure entrepreneur, best-selling author, and mentor to thousands of students around the globe, achieved yet another huge milestone with passing one million subscribers mark on his YouTube channel. Kevin David’s YouTube channel, focuses on teaching people different ways to make money online and build successful online businesses.

Today, more than ever, people are looking for side income, freelancing and contractor work, and entrepreneurial careers. MetLife’s Annual Employee Benefit Trend Study shows that 77 percent of millennials are interested in freelancing work over full-time work. The opportunities available to make money online are abundant. Building an online business is a proven model for reaching financial freedom and taking back control of our time and our lives.

After years of having a job as an accountant, Kevin David realized he could never be financially free by working from 9 to 5 for someone else. So, he began to search for ways of making money from the internet. Over the course of a few years, Kevin went from earning an average salary to becoming a self-made millionaire by building different online businesses.

He continues to share his discoveries and secrets on the Kevin David YouTube Channel to help others achieve the same. Kevin says:

“I started this YouTube Channel because of my passion to teach like-minded people and free them from the corporate slavery of 9-5 jobs that can never guarantee financial freedom. The growth of views and subscribers shows many people are beginning to take the leap to wealth creation and perpetuity. I am thankful to everyone who has subscribed and I promise to keep giving you my best work.”

Here are some of Kevin David reviews from his channel subscribers:

“Amazing. Thank you for the part you’ve played in my journey. I’m not where I want to be yet, but I’m earning and learning. So much gold in your content! You deserve all your success and more.”

-Sharon

“Thanks for doing a great job mate! I hope to get rid of corporate jobs for life soon. It’s all your help and support. God bless you.”

-Ajeet

“Congratulations brother for surpassing 1M subscribers . I have started watching your videos when you had 2k subscribers. Thanks for changing life of millions of people. You have always been a source of INSPIRATION 😇😇”

-Science

Click to visit Kevin David YouTube channel and subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_MTE8H-i_spop-Gc9tOCDQ

About Kevin David: Kevin David is an 8+ figure entrepreneur, best-selling author, host of a top 25 business podcast, “The Kevin David Experience”, and coach to hundreds of thousands of entrepreneurs and students around the world. Kevin’s work is mainly notable for his top-selling Amazon FBA course, as well as MarketerMagic and ZonBase software designed towards online business entrepreneurs. Kevin has built a massive community that has close to a million people in his various programs and social media following, where he empowers and teaches them how to create successful online businesses and free themselves from a 9-5 grind.

Find out more about Kevin David on his website https://officialkevindavid.com.

Follow him on social media

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/theRealKevinDavid

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kevindavid/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OffKevinDavid