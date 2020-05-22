Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier and Installer Announce Busy period

Eternal Lawns Eternallawns.com Artificial Grass Supplier, Installer for Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax and Throughout Yorkshire Announce busy period.

Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns comments.

‘Eternal Lawns are pleased to announce they have been busy throughout April and May .

Many of our customers are on furlough or self-isolating.

The additional time spent at home has brought attention to their gardens.

In March we implemented a social distancing policy in line with government guidelines concerning Covid-19.

Customers have two options.

One where we survey your garden in person adhering to 2 Meter social distancing measures .

And an additional option is to survey the garden virtually through facetime, skype or other social media platforms.

Our installers work in a team of two, with PPE suited to the install, keeping at all times 2 meters apart.

For further information contact :-

Lee Grayshon,

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com