Plaza Dental Group Offering Teledentistry Services to Help Patients Amid the COVID-19 Crisis

West Des Moines, IA (May 21, 2020) – Plaza Dental Group, a leading dental care provider in West Des Moines, Iowa area is now offering teledentistry services to ensure continued access to healthcare and safety of the patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Plaza Dental Group’s teledentistry services allow patients to get medical attention and treatment remotely through a 1-on-1 video consultation with one of our leading dentists, Dr. Brian Jankowski, as long as they have an internet connection, a smartphone, a tablet, or a computer with a camera. Patients can schedule a same day, 30 minute live teledentistry appointment from the comfort of their homes to discuss their dental problems and emergency concerns. The tele-dentist will prescribe proper medication and instructions to cure your oral problems and will arrange for follow-up online dental visits if required.

These teledentistry appointments are secured, encrypted, and private adhering to national security standards, and our platform is HIPAA, GDPR, and PHIPA/PIPEDA compliant. Only patients and the tele-dentist involved in the treatment will be present, and patients’ conversations with their healthcare providers will be kept confidential. Plaza Dental Group’s teledentistry services are affordable as most insurance providers offer coverage, and they eliminate long wait times since they are conveniently accessible from any location.

“With the current coronavirus crisis, teledentistry is the best way to keep you at home while still receiving the dental care you need. It’s recommended to practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible to minimize the risk of cross-infection,” said Dr. Brian Jankowski, a prominent dentist at the Plaza Dental Group.

He further added, “Plaza Dental Group’s teledentistry services will help the dental patients receive immediate dental care assistance from any location with a prescription for proper medication and instructions that will cure their oral problems.”

About Plaza Dental Group

Plaza Dental Group is a locally owned and operated dental practice that offers complete dental care solutions from general dentistry, dental restoration, cosmetic dentistry, and more in Des Moines, Iowa. Their dental office is fully equipped to provide the best-in-class dental care and uses the latest dental technology such as digital X-rays and intra-oral cameras to ensure an effective way of detecting the root cause of all oral problems without compromising on the health or comfort of their patients with expert dentist in Des Moines.