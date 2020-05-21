Fischer Van Lines Moving & Storage LLC Offers Moving Services With 15% Discount for Vets and Seniors

Englewood, CO (May 21, 2020) – when it comes to moving services in Colorado, Fisher Van Lines Moving & Storage LLC stands the best by offering all types of moving services including moving of piano for instance. The company offers a 15% discount for moving services for vets, seniors and also for active military personnel.

With 99% customer satisfaction and with the experience of handling more than 15000 relocations, the team at Fischer Van Lines Moving has the best experience of more than 15 years in moving. Now, the company has extended its range of services by offering a wide range of moving services. For instance, in addition to residential moving services, the company also offers a commercial moving, antique moving and even loading and unloading services to name a few.

The company with a specialization in handling long-distance moves has been rated A+ and 5-star moving service in Denver and nearby areas. When they hire this company for their moving needs, vets and seniors along with the presently serving military personnel can get a 15% discount on their moving cost and they can hire this moving service through fischervanlines.com.

About Fischer Van Lines Moving & Storage LLC:

Fisher Van Lines is a family-owned and operated business. They have the moving experience and resources for effectively handling commercial and residential relocations in Colorado safely.

For more information, please visit https://www.fischervanlines.com/

