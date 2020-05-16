Future Electronics is Now Able to Support ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent Brands Globally

Pointe Claire, Canada (webnewswire) May 14, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components is now able to support ILSI, MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent brands globally.

On Dec. 23, 2019, Abracon, LLC (Abracon), a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, announced the acquisition of ILSI America LLC, a privately held market leader of frequency control devices, and its subsidiaries (MMD, Ecliptek and Oscilent).

Future Electronics’, a leading global distributor of Abracon products, is now able to support the additional brands globally.

“The acquisition Abracon made greatly expands their product offering” said Mark Teskey, Supplier Development Manager at Future Electronics. “As a strong partner of Abracon, we look forward to supporting these additional brands globally.”

The acquisition marks Abracon’s first-ever corporate extension.

For more details on the expanded portfolio, please see Abracon’s new interactive flyer at this link: https://abracon.com/uploads/resources/Abracon-Brand-Summary-Flyer.pdf.

About Abracon

Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Abracon is a leading global manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power, connectivity and RF solutions. Abracon offers a wide selection of quartz timing crystals and oscillators, MEMS oscillators, real time clocks (RTC), Bluetooth modules, ceramic resonators, SAW filters and resonators, power and RF inductors, transformers, RJ45s and RF antennas and wireless charging coils. The company is ISO9001-2015 certified with design & application engineering resources in Texas and sales offices in: North Central, Northeast, Southeast, West Coast US and Argentina, Australia/New Zealand, Brazil, China, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Nordics, Taiwan, and UK. Abracon’s products are offered through its global distribution network.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

