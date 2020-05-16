Fastway Transmissions inks partnership deal with MX Player

9th May 2020 , Ludhiana , India : Fastway Transmissions and India’s #1 entertainment app of 2019, MX Player have inked a partnership deal to bring Fastway’ Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) customers in North India, MX Player’s premium content as a value-added service.

MX Player offers a wide online streaming library of premium content along with a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original series with genres ranging across drama, comedy, reality and romance. All IPTV customers, will have free access to this content. With this deal, MX Player aims at expanding the reach of their offerings as well as making its vast content library available to varied sets of audiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Prem Ojha, CEO, Fastway Transmissions Group, said, “Fastway Transmissions has always been committed to bringing the best of entertainment to the big screen through latest and innovative technology. We are glad to partner with MX Player, one of the fast-growing entertainment platforms in India.

MX Player is a leading platform with rich and ever-evolving content that bridges the world of web content to large screens for all our subscribers on a single platform which will enable them to enjoy the diverse content available in MX Player’s library. This synergic partnership will take our subscribers video viewing experience to the next level. It will give both of us an opportunity to scale up our business ambitions, creating value for all our stakeholders with a focused and strategic approach.”

MX Player

Offering viewers high quality, digital first content – MX Player has emerged Numero Uno as the Breakout Video Streaming App of 2019 in India and ranks 7 in the Top Video Streaming AppsBy Time Spent, worldwide according to App Annie’s report titled ‘State of the Mobile 2020’. With over 75 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) in India – it is the largest entertainment platform in the country, present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining “everytainment” for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content.

MX Player integrates its offline video playing capabilities with a wide library of over 150,000 hrs of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original originals, movies, web series, TV shows, news, audio music and games. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India’s largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV.

Netplus Broadband

5th floor OPP GURDEV HOSPITAL THE GRAND MALL H BLOCK Ludhiana 141012

Telephone: +91-70875-70875

Website: www.netplus.co.in