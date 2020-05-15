ON Semiconductor Medical Ventilator Components Featured by Future Electronics in The Edge

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 15, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing ON Semiconductor components that power crucial medical equipment in this month’s edition of The Edge.

ON Semiconductor components are a critical part of the supply chain for medical device manufacturers. This includes regulators, Bluetooth® components, amplifiers and other important parts that help power the devices taking care of COVID-19 patients with severe breathing cases.

Geared towards full protection and monitoring features for medical ventilators, these type of ON Semiconductor medical components are found in intensive care units, emergency rooms, ambulatory and even in homes.

In response to COVID-19, ON Semiconductor has developed a relevant addition to its Block Diagram of the Month series – Medical Ventilator. This diagram looks at the various systems used in medical ventilators and provides a targeted list of relevant ON Semiconductor devices and provides an overall understanding of the solution.

