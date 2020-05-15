New Global Christian Website that Enlightens and Strengthens the Faith of Believing in Jesus Launched

www.i-believe-in-jesus.com is a new Christian website that provides enlightenment and the spirit of believing in Jesus when people face the Covid-19 crisis.

Covid-19 crisis made many people despair without certainty. Many offices and worship places are closed to keep social distancing. Covid-19 uncertain situations can trigger panic and anxiety. As well as many offices closed, employees losing their jobs. Financial loss may cause stress; limited activities may cause frustration; the inability to do our normal daily activity can make us confused and bored. How can we cope in this global situation?

One of the answers is prayers for strength. Believing Jesus will save us gets us through this uncertain situation. One of the platforms that guide us to strengthen faith in God through Jesus’ teachings is www.i-believe-in-jesus.com.

www.i-believe-in-jesus.com is a new Christian platform for Global Christians and new believers in Jesus Christ.

The platform provides many Christian quotes, diverse sections such as Christian Music, Films, Documentaries, Testimonies, Prayers, News, Bible, Children, and Sermons.

According to the co-founder of www.i-believe-in-jesus.com, he wanted to spread the Gospel to Global Christians and new believers in Jesus.

Many non-believers and believers are now turning to God with the current Covid-19 Situation,” said Ian Mansfield, the Platform co-founder.

He believes God will save us and get through this crisis with the help of the Holy Spirit. Just like as said in Psalm 91, “I will say of the LORD, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” and “Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence.

Ian Mansfield the platform founders added, they also own another way of salvation in Christianity website, called www.jesus-yeshu-masih.com. The platform is especially for Asian Christians, as the website, is in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu languages.

About I-believe-in-Jesus

i-believe-in-jesus.com is a new global Christian website with aspirations to be the biggest Christian website in the world. The website is founded by Ian Mansfield.

He also runs another Christian website in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu languages.

Later this year they will launch another new Spanish speaking website. As the website increases, in the future, they will make donations to charities & projects, and work on their own projects.

For more information, please visit www.i-believe-in-jesus.com

Contact information

Ian Mansfield – Co-Founder

info@i-believe-in-jesus.com