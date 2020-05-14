South Coast Improvement, Co. Develops “Shared Air” Covid Response Offering for New Construction and Occupied Space Renovations

Marion, MA and Reading, PA, May 14, 2020 — Shared air. There is perhaps no bigger issue for assisted living facilities, businesses, universities, retailers, hotels, healthcare centers, etc. during the Covid crisis and life afterwards. South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently announced its SCI-Wave offering to address the shared air issue.

Developed through products created by Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) & Nu-Calgon, SCI-Wave utilizes needlepoint bi-polar ionization technology. This turnkey solution combines South Coast Improvement’s knowledge of HVAC systems and GPS and Nu-Calgon’s cutting-edge technology to create ions that circulate into conditioned space to mitigate pathogens, airborne particulates, allergens, chemical pollutants and odors. With no harmful byproducts, no mercury and no lighting issues, SCI-Wave treats all indoor air.

“Right now, in most facilities—whether it’s an assisted living, a restaurant, hotel, walk-in clinic, university or office space–the HVAC system acts as a delivery system for the virus throughout the building. Someone at one end of a building could infect somebody at the other end of the building with the virus being delivered by the HVAC system,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “Our SCI-Wave turnkey solution takes this concern off the hands of the building owner. SCI manages the entire installation and maintenance.”

Adds Quinlan, “While there are other expensive UV treatments at several times the cost, SCI-Wave uses patented iWave NPBI technology to safely and economically handle a wide array of indoor air quality issues while reducing the building’s carbon footprint and saving energy.”

SCI-Wave is installed within the HVAC system, with very little impact and treats all indoor air, while lowering your building’s carbon footprint with 30 percent energy savings. SCI-Wave’s Life Cycle brushes have a 20-year life expectancy. The system itself comes with a three-year warranty.

“No amount of social distancing, cleaning or quarantining will stop the potential impacts of shared air. It takes a definitive solution to address this issue to help ensure the air we breathe at any type of facility–senior living, skilled nursing, university, healthcare, hotel restaurant, etc.—is safe” said Quinlan.

For complete information on SCI-Wave, visit http://southcoastimprovement.com/shared-air/ or contact SCI Project Executive Gareth O’Neill at 774-419-2206 or gareth@southcoastimprovement.com.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company:

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

Media Contact:

Steven V. Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061