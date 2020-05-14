Fluoroscopy Equipment Market: Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Chronic Disease Prevalence

Factors such as the increasing incidence of overuse sports injuries, rising prevalence of CVD, and the increasing number of hip and knee replacement surgeries are driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market

How much is the Fluoroscopy Equipment Market worth?

The fluoroscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.39 Billion by 2022 from 6.13 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The major factors driving the growth of the fluoroscopy equipment are the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, the use of fluoroscopy in pain management, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, rising geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and awareness programs, conferences, and funding activities. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market, by product, in 2018.

On the basis of product, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into fixed C-arms, fluoroscopy systems, and mobile C-arms. The fixed C-arms segment accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fluoroscopic imaging for diagnosis and interventional procedures and technological advancements in fixed C-arms.

Surgical applications segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the fluoroscopy equipment market during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. The diagnostic applications market is further segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology), while the surgical applications market covers the market for C-arms in orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other surgical applications. The surgical applications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, owing to the increasing popularity of C-arms in surgical imaging applications.

By application, cardiology accounted for the largest share of the diagnostic applications market in 2018

On the basis of diagnostic applications, the fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into cardiology, gastroenterology, urology & nephrology, and other diagnostic applications. Cardiology is the largest diagnostic application segment of the fluoroscopy equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high burden of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) worldwide and the convenience and better results offered by fluoroscopy systems during the diagnosis and treatment of various cardiac disorders.

North America accounted for the largest share of the fluoroscopy equipment market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the growing geriatric population in Japan and China and the healthcare reforms and government initiatives & investments in several APAC countries.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market include Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Philips (Netherlands), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and ADANI Systems Inc. (Belarus).

