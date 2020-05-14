Best Public Adjuster Provides Assistance with Insurance Claims Related to Property Damage in Florida

Damage or a loss to your property or commercial premises is difficult to deal with. It can be emotionally strenuous and mentally taxing. Amongst all this, getting your claim settled from the insurance company can be really challenging; especially if you are handling it all on your own. This is the time that you need a proficient and expert public adjuster by your side.

Public adjusters provide support and work as your aide in distress. With them by your side, you need not worry about filing for your claim settlement or getting the paperwork done. The process of filing for your claim and then following up with the insurer is a complex process. Public adjusters also negotiate with the insurance company on your behalf so that you are able to get a just payout from the company. All in all, the end objective is to facilitate you so that you get maximum payment from the insurance company.

Cohen & Associates Public Adjusters are an experienced insurance adjuster in the state of Florida. The firm has been working in this domain since 2005. The firm works in the cities of Dade, Broward and Palm Beach. The company offers integrated end-to-end settlement of your property insurance claims related to different kinds of natural disasters like strong winds and hurricane, rain and lightning, tornado, mold & mildew, or man-made reasons and accidents lie fire, broken pipes, water-related damages, issues with the plumbing and electric lines, theft and vandalism and more.

With experience and expertise, the adjusters are thoroughly competent. Ethical and transparent dealing is one of the best practices that the company follows. One of the patrons of the firm summed it up well, ‘Cohen & Associates Public Adjusters came to our rescue when our office was completely destroyed by storms last year. This was the first time that one of our properties suffered such huge damage and we had no idea how to go about the process of filing for the insurance claim. We had heard that insurance companies act difficult and do not easily pay a fair amount to the policyholders. In such a challenging situation, it was the specialists from Cohen & Associates who seamlessly worked out everything; they reviewed our policy terms, and assessed the damage cost. They then filed for the claim and interacted with the representatives from the insurance company, taking care of all aspects. We had no reasons to worry and the happiest moment was when we got the claim settled to our satisfaction’.