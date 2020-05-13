RVupgrades Announces New Hydraulic Leveling Systems Line

The Bigfoot Line for the Ford Transit 350 Class C Will Be Available in March

Eastlake, OH: RVupgrades has announced that the Bigfoot line of hydraulic leveling systems for the Ford Transit 350 Class C will be available in March 2020. The chassis has been used by RV companies for several years, but the leveling systems have not been previously available.

The Bigfoot leveling systems are made in America and can be bolted onto the RV without needing to do any drilling or modifying the chassis frame in any way. Upon its release, this will be the only hydraulic leveling system for this chassis available in the US market. This leveling system is used on Ford Transit 350/350 HD Gas/Diesel cutaway chassis from 2013 or later.

There are two models of the hydraulic leveling system available — the PC-FT1 and the AC-FT1. The PC-FT1 can level the vehicle in 30 seconds and is rated to lift 8000 pounds per cylinder with 13 inches of travel. The AC-FT1 levels a vehicle in 60 to 90 seconds and also includes a lifetime manufacturer’s warranty. Both models also come with an automatic retract.

Rvupgrades is always adding new items daily to help improve the lifestyle of travelers who spend a lot of time on the road. RVupgrades offers fast shipping on all items by using the warehouse closest to the customer’s location. RVupgrades also offers low prices to make it easy for customers to get everything they need before they hit the road or if they are in a pinch and need immediate repair or replacement. All product descriptions are listed online in great detail so that customers know what to expect with each purchase. Additionally, RVupgrades has a quality expert staff that is prepared to answer any questions from shoppers.

With a large selection of various RV parts and accessories from mounting brackets to gooseneck hitches or a Husky 5th Wheel hitch, there is something for everyone’s needs to make sure everyone gets back safely on the road to reach their next destination. RVupgrades has over 10,000 products available and has over a quarter of a million orders shipped.

The selection at RVupgrades includes much more than just parts for your camper. You can get a lot of supplies too like patio mats, appliances and more. Everything you need can be found at RVupgrades so you can make the most of your time on the road and get back to doing what you love.

If there are any questions or comments on the products available from RVupgrades or orders placed, call RVupgrades at 1-866-332-7881 or send an email to sales@rvupgradestore.com.

Contact Info:-

RVupgrades

866-332-7881

sales@rvupgrades.com

Website: https://www.rvupgradestore.com/