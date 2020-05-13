Budget Air Supply Offers Wholesale Pricing on Air Conditioning Supply

Davenport, FL: Budget Air Supply is offering wholesale pricing on air conditioning supply, the company has announced.

Since the formation of the company in 2009, Budget Air Supply has focused on offering the best of everything to its customers. Budget Air Supply has a large selection of heating and air conditioning solutions from top brands like Rheem and Goodman. These products are offered at wholesale pricing, giving customers the lowest cost of getting the most quality equipment with a reputation to require little maintenance and last a long time in any home or office. Budget Air Supply also offers quality customer service that puts the needs of the customer first and provides honest information to customers so they are getting the best unit for their home or office.

Budget Air Supply was born from a case of poor customer service. Back in 2008, the owner of the company was in need of a repair to his eight-year-old air conditioning. He contacted seven different AC repair companies. Only two called back and only one showed up for a scheduled appointment. The one that did show up said the system was not worth repairing and recommended an entirely new system at a cost that was nearly half of his annual salary. He refused to go through with the replacement and the following week had his system repaired by a friend by replacing a simple capacitor that cost $120.

From this process, the idea for Budget Air Supply was born and the business officially formed in 2009 with the goal to provide honest and trustworthy service and great prices to homeowners in the state of Florida. The company has since grown to sell products nationwide, including opening warehouses in Wichita, KS in 2014 and Las Vegas, NV in 2016.

Budget Air Supply has grown to be a leading distributor of parts, air conditioner supply, heating products and more without having to sacrifice wholesale pricing on items, keeping them affordable for families who need a solution to heat and cool their home during the most extreme temperatures.

Above all, the ability to provide quality service is at the forefront of Budget Air Supply. The business was born from a bad “service call” and putting the needs of the customer first and being available to answer any questions they may have is priority.

For the best selection of air conditioning and heating solutions and a customer service team that is always prepared to assist, Budget Air Supply is the place to go.

Company: Budget Air Supply

Name: Butch Jouaneau

Phone: 855-473-6484

Email: info@budgetairsupply.com

Website: https://www.budgetairsupply.com/