New 120 Million Dollar Data Centre Will Bring Jobs, Opportunity and Connectivity to Darwin and Australia

$120 million Data Centre will bring jobs, opportunity and connectivity to Darwin and Australia

Darwin, Australia., May 12, 2020 – IOT Data Centres Pty Ltd (“IOTDC”), announce the commencement of a $120m Data Centre project in the Northern Territory. The IOTDC facility, slated for an early 2021 opening, positions the Northern Territory as a central data and communications hub, connecting, the East, West and North coasts of Australia into South East Asia. As the first of a series of 10 other separately funded facilities around Australia, the Darwin centre means an immediate investment of $12m with the additional investment expected to integrate the Northern Territory into the rest of the IOT Data Centre pipeline.

IOTDC announces phase one of their Data Centre facility to be located in the Northern Territory. This $120m investment will deliver a Tier 3* (Uptime Institute Certified) city integrated data facility into the closest major Australian city to South East Asia.

The state-of-the-art facility which will be delivered in fully operational stages, enables the Northern Territory to play a significant role in connecting with the rest of Australia by providing additional information gateways into the SE Asian region. Working together with Vertiv, TotalSecure, Wolfe Systems, TPG and Intersector Capital, the IOTDC facility has been slated for early 2021 with subsequent phases to soon follow.

Steve Shelley, vice president of integrated modular solutions at Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, believes, “Data centres are the core foundation infrastructure needed for economic growth. Ultimately, data is what runs the world and there is a natural acceleration in demand for data centre services, as people and businesses rely more on the digital ecosystem for activities including banking, shopping, education, remote work and entertainment. We are always demanding more of the internet and more than ever, our daily lives depend on data and data centres. This will be a really important infrastructure piece for Darwin’s recovery”

The new IOTDC data centre brings regional benefits like better connectivity to both East and West coasts of Australia, Smart City initiatives, and new customers from outside the Territory, enabling accelerated growth of new jobs and positive economic development.

The addition of this data processing capacity is important to the Territory, and globally, as Covid19 has placed increased demand on the internet, and data centre services. New infrastructure is needed to service the requirements from major operators such as YouTube, Netflix and Facebook, and other businesses which are now dealing with the need to protect themselves from risk due to the newly introduced work from home strategies. https://edition.cnn.com/2020/03/24/tech/youtube-video-quality-coronavirus/index.html) The IOTDC data centre means that the NT will be one of the first locations in the world to see an upgrade in infrastructure capability in order to satisfy these needs.

When asked on the implications of the IOTDC project to the Territory, a representative of the Department of Trade, Business and Innovation stated that “The Northern Territory Government welcomes private sector investment and is actively working with the IOT Data Centre proponents on the proposal. The IOTDC Data Centre project has the potential to advance the Territory’s goal of being a digital leader in the region through the development of a highly secure, high speed terabit network.”

By bringing in investment from outside the Territory, IOTDC is delivering an internationally recognized capability and preparing the region for inevitable demand which comes from better integration with the large international consumer markets in the region, and new requirements to service emerging technology industries.

TPG, soon to be a part of the merged Vodaphone-TPG organisation, has recently agreed terms in relation to the provision of its services within this project. IOTDC believes that these favourable terms enable it to create new enterprise capability in the region, aligned with the Northern Territory’s Terabit Territory aspirations. The project will create great impetus and opportunity for the Territory. Its increased role in the development of future technology connectivity in South East Asia, and the relocation to and expansion of technology related businesses will support jobs and growth in the NT and the rest of the country. TPG, as a service provider and stake holder in the Territory’s first certified Tier 3 Data Centre, is a key piece in IOTDC’s offering.

Due to the imminent TPG/Vodafone merger, TPG were unable to comment but IOTDC believes that TPG’s continued support of the project will be a critical part of delivering competitive, connected leading enterprise capability to the region.

Contact information

Add for further media information contact: Jon Lim, jon.lim@iotdc.com.au.

https://www.iotdc.com.au/

About Vertiv, TPG, Wolfe Systems, Total Secure and Intersector Capital

Vertiv is a Global Tier 1 Engineering Manufacturer of critical infrastructure

https://www.vertiv.com/

TPG is a Global Tier 1 Telecommunications Vendor with significant infrastructure and investments into connecting Australia

https://www.tpg.com.au/

Wolfe Systems is a Systems, Software Project and Integration Managed Services company delivering important technology integration and software services.

https://www.wolfesystems.com.au/

Total Secure is a nationally recognized Cyber Security and Risk solutions provider with key expertise in securing critical infrastructure

https://www.totalsecure.net.au/

Intersector Capital is an Investment fund developing Power, Information, Data Centre and sustainable green field development projects

https://www.intersectorcaptial.com.au/