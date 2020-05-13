CHETU TAPPED BY QBITEDGE TO ENHANCE NEXT-GENERATION LEGAL PRACTICE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, today announces its partnership with QbitEdge, the innovator of cloud-based products, as the company is contracted to enhance QbitEdge’s legal practice management platform, Caseroads™.

Having just released an updated user experience, QbitEdge is integrating Caseroads™ with additional third-party solutions and offering users new and enhanced functionality. QbitEdge engaged Chetu to integrate Caseroads™ with additional payment processing solutions, leading court calendaring capabilities, workload management software, expanded document management, and other next-generation services.

“As our core product, we are proud of what Caseroads™ has become and how it will evolve,” said Dinesh Karanam, CEO and co-founder of QbitEdge. “Given Chetu’s expertise in software development, we are confident the upcoming version will further enhance and simplify the legal practice management experience.”

Enhancing legal practice management systems for the past two decades, Chetu continues to offer technology providers industry-specific solutions to improve their product offerings.

“Cloud-based technology has been a key driver in the advancement of legal practice management software,” said Rajat Khattar, director of operations at Chetu. We are excited to work with an innovator in business solutions like QbitEdge and continue to extend law practice software capabilities.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with a software delivery model suited to its clients’ needs. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About QbitEdge:

QbitEdge, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois, is a leading innovator of cloud-based products. Caseroads™ is the next generation legal practice management solution by QbitEdge. Caseroads™ is an intuitive cloud solution for managing all legal matters, documents, tasks, deadlines, conflicts, time, billing, events, and contacts. It reduces the complexity and cost of managing a law firm in order to allow attorneys to focus on client needs and to allow more cases to be handled with less effort. For more information, visit www.qbitedge.com or www.caseroads.com.

