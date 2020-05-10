Colorado Pediatric Palliative Care Provider Educates On Palliative Care

Englewood, Colorado (webnewswire) May 9, 2020 – KidsCare of the Rockies, a Colorado pediatric palliative care provider, recently published a blog answering “what does palliative care mean?”. Knowing what palliative care is will help you know all your options if you have a seriously ill child.

Palliative care is made to improve the quality of life for patients and family members when a life threatening illness strikes. Palliative care centers help relieve pain and emotional and spiritual distress from the very moment a patient is diagnosed. More services include medication, group/individual therapy sessions, and meetings with a chaplain. Everything is a team-based approach to provide anything beyond just comfort and resources. Palliative care can also be provided at the same time as the patient is receiving curative treatments for their illness.

The first main benefit of palliative care is the overall physical, emotional, and spiritual support that patients and families receive. This leads to customized care options that are designed to fit any specific needs and requests. Social interaction is also something that patients will benefit from with unlimited access to doctors, therapists, and volunteers. Such caregivers will also be able to receive respite care so they can rest and tend to other tasks that need to be taken care of. Pediatric palliative care is another option that is especially great for children. These programs are designed for them specifically as their needs differ from adult patients. Parents will also receive the immense benefits of continuous high levels of communication to ease any occurring concerns about their kid.

Speak with KidsCare of the Rockies for more information about what palliative care means for adult and children patients. Each family at KidsCare receives a personalized care plan for their loved one, with specially trained doctors, nurses, counselors, and other medical professionals and volunteers available to support their spiritual, emotional, and physical needs. KidsCare can be contacted online at https://www.kidscareoftherockies.com/or by phone at 303-416-6377. The organization is headquartered at 750 W. Hampden Ave., Suite 280, Englewood, CO 80110.

