17-years-old entrepreneur, Wil Massara empowers thousands of teenagers through youth leadership programs throughout Australia.

Wil Massara, a young CEO and entrepreneur, thought that the education system nowadays is not enough for the young generation to cope with the fast-changing world. “I started entrepreneurship at the age of 11 with an aviation website. At that time, I did not feel the support from the education system,” said Wil. At the age of 15, when he entered year 11 in the South West region of Western Australia, he was infuriated with the lack of leadership skills provided to young people around Australia.

Wil’s disappointment with the education system left him feeling compelled to seek a solution. As a 15-year-old, he launched Youth Leadership Academy Australia (YLAA). Youth Leadership Academy Australia has been launched as a response to young people in Australia who are lacking to engage within their communities as leaders. And this became the focus of the Youth Leadership Academy Australia.

In March 2020, 17-year-old Wil Massara and his team completed a National Australian Tour with five events impacting over 750+ students from 80+ schools. These events provided incredible results, including 86 % of them are feeling more confident to lead our communities around Australia.

“Teenagers, need our support now more than ever, we expect to feel the economic pain of this pandemic for the next decade. We must equip our future leaders with the skills and knowledge to adapt to change and emerge from this situation stronger and more resilient. This is why we are launching our Regional Youth Leadership Series.”

Youth Leadership Academy Australia is excited to announce that we will be launching the Regional Youth Leadership Summit Series, which will feature youth events in 5 selected regional communities around Australia.

The one-day event, hosted in late 2020 aimed to instil resilience, confidence and ownership in teenagers of regional communities that leave feeling the desire to empower their peers to step up as leaders.

Together we are inspiring, strengthening and empowering our future leaders.

