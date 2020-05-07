Watch: Bharti delivers a hilarious take on VMate #GharBaitheBanoLakhpatiwinning entries, gives away rewards worth Rs 10 lakh

In a bid to entertain its users and also help those who have been deprived of their incomes during lockdown, trending short video app VMate recently launched the #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati campaign with popular television personality and comedian Bharti Singh. As part of the campaign, Bharti has been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting the best video entries and giving them cash reward worth Rs 70 lakh over a period of seven days. At the onset of the campaign, the star comedian had urged VMate users to share their creative videos through an in-app H5 page (http://s.vmate.com/un23UnEUmu) to participate in the campaign, which garnered an overwhelming response.

As users flooded VMate with numerous interesting and captivating videos, Bharti went through and reviewed each video. While handpicking the best ones, she also shared her opinion about each, cracked jokes and highlighted the factors that made the video prize winning. The hilarious review video begins with Bharti interacting with ‘Lalli’, one of the most popular characters portrayed by her on television.

Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biwvva_b7p8

In the review video, Bharti declared Nandita Srivastava from Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum as the winner of bumper prize worth Rs 5 lakh. Bharti was so charmed by Nandita’s video that she called up the latter directly and broke the news of her bagging Rs 5 lakh. It was like a dream come true for Nandita when she realized that the one calling was none other than her role model. A thrilled Nandita fell short of words initially but then gave a shout out to her family members and shared the news about bagging the prize and moreover about Bharti calling her directly. During their conversation, both Nandita and Bharti stressed upon the fact that what matters is talent, irrespective of the physique of any individual. The VMate creator also conveyed to Bharti that she was one of her biggest fans.

In her video, Nandita dressed up like a school student, imitating one of Bharti’s most popular characters. The other top winners who managed to impress Bharti were Chandigarh’s Sunny Virdi, who shared a video of her mother serving food and tea to an elderly who went hungry for two days due to the lockdown, and Baljeet Mishra from Uttar Pradesh, who impressed everyone with his cuteness.

Bharti also selected a video in which some corona warriors were being interviewed by a journalist named Arvind Pareek, who is a creator on VMate. While referring to the video, the comedian made it a point to shower praises on corona warriors, including doctors, medical workers, police personnel and BMC staff members. She dedicated the reward to the corona warriors, referring to them as superheroes who are risking their own lives to ensure that we stay safe.

In the six-minute-long video, Bharti announced winners of rewards worth Rs 10 lakh, and significantly, the winners included people from all walks of life and hailed from some of the remote parts of India. Notably, this was just the first set of rewards announced by Bharti, who is slated to further announce rewards worth Rs 60 lakh till May 6. VMate creators still have the opportunity to participate in the campaign and attempt towards winning more rewards.

While the rib-tickling review video featuring Bharti is a must watch, VMate users must also note that the celebrity comedian has also thrown open a series of challenges in lieu of exciting prizes. Bharti had earlier shared videos performing the challenges herself on her official VMate profile. Through her videos, Bharti encouraged others on the app to come forward and perform the challenges. One highlight of the challenge series is the corona game introduced by VMate, which is based on the yesteryear popular game ‘Super Mario’.