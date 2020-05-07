VSPL Launches E-learning App with Video Conference

May 6, 2020, the leading VoIP and mobile app development company VSPL has launched an e-learning with video conference solution amid the corona outbreak. After witnessing the difficulties faced by educational institutions, the company has come up with the top-notch video conferencing with education that serves its sole purpose of existence to make learning advanced and interesting.

Endowed with cutting-edge features and functionalities, the recently launched e-learning platform with video conference solution lets teachers interact with students through video conference to conduct study sessions. The company believes that the new app is set to improve the experience of both students and teachers.

“We are delighted to reveal that our team has developed a solution to cater to both students and teachers by giving them a platform to interact through video conferences. We are sure that the newly launched app is going to make learning more advanced and fun. We are pretty sure that e-learning with video conferences will make every session more interactive and productive,” said Bhaskar Metikel, Director of VSPL.

With the recently launched e-learning with video app, students can enjoy the flexibility of scheduling the learning session according to their availability. And they can interact with tutors through video conferencing for virtual class accordingly.

Be it a lesson recording facility, raising hand feature, chatting feature with emojis, or screen sharing option, e-learning app with video conference is packed with everything that makes learning easy. Take a glance at some other most promising features of the newly launched app.

For Tutors

Profile creation for tutors with multiple skills and subjects.

Uploading facility for pre-recorded video sessions.

Flexibility to set availability for tutors.

Notification and reminder setting for sessions

For Students

Check availability of free lessons.

The monthly subscription to watch prerecorded lessons.

Session booking based on the specialization of tutors.

Flexibility to choose date and timing for any lessons.

Promo code coupon

If the source is to be believed, the recently launched e-learning video conference app is coded from scratch by leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, AR, VR, etc. It has passed all the testing conditions successfully and runs on multiple platforms flawlessly to deliver outstanding performance.

“VSPL’s QA team conducted thorough testing for the e-learning app with video conference under the rigorous conditions. And the app has passed every testing condition successfully. It is free from bugs and all technical glitch and functions on every platform without any hustle,” source revealed further.

About the Company

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, VSPL is a top-rated VoIP solution provider catering to businesses from multiple industries with cutting-edge communication solutions. The company has expanded its horizon globally by rendering various other services such as Asterisk Development, Kamailio, FreeSWITCH Development, Mobile and Web App Development, and others.