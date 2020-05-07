The best tips to save on Pool Maintenance

If you want to save money on your pool maintenance, we recommend getting our torontopoolservices.ca services. We also a professional pool heater installation service provider.

However, in this article, you will find a decalogue of tips to make the pool more efficient and economical.

1. Placement of Solar Cover during the summer and protection cover during the winter

Solar cover:

It is estimated that its placement during the summer prevents evaporation by almost 60%, this means savings in water and also in disinfectant since if it is a volatile disinfectant it prevents us from consuming more chemicals than necessary.

If the pool is also heated, it is essential to put the solar cover on while it is not in use and at night to avoid the heat-dissipating.

Winter protection cover:

Although its main reason is the protection against falling of people and animals, it saves us maintenance, disinfectant and a lot of work expenses, by preventing the leaves from falling into the glass.

It also preserves us better the pool glass by greatly avoiding exposure to solar radiation, frost, and pollution.

In both cases, it prevents the fall of organic matter, pollen, leaves, dirt, making us consume less disinfectant and lengthen the life of our filters and their filter mass by avoiding much of the dirt. In this way, we also save on maintenance time in both winter and summer. We also deal in pool safety cover.

2. Motors with Frequency Variator:

The installation of pumping equipment with a frequency variation, allows us to save electrical energy by being able to vary the engine revolutions according to our needs, without reducing the quality of the water.

3. Saline Chlorinator or Saline Electrolysis:

To save on disinfectants and water, we can install a salt chlorinator. This equipment represents an initial investment that ends up amortizing in about 5 or 6 years, in the savings that allow us not to buy disinfectants, keep the water during the winter and not have to empty and refill every summer.

It also has other advantages for bathers’ skin that are derived from salt dissolved in water.

salt chlorinator or electrolysis avoids running out of chlorine stock and if combined with a pH regulator, the combination is perfect in your installation.

4. Maintain and recover water:

Elimination of the ecological cost, by not wasting many cubic meters of water and taking advantage of them for another season or to water if it is essential to empty the glass for maintenance repairs.