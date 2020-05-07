Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Jacques Blaison 35 Years

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 7, 2020 – Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

Robert Miller, the company’s President, recently congratulated Jacques Blais on the occasion of his 35th anniversary with the company.

Jacques was hired by Future Electronics in Montreal on December 17, 1984. He began working as a Product Specialist in Product Marketing and quickly progressed to Marketing Director in 1987 and was then again promoted to Vice President in 1994.

In 1996, Jacques moved to Paris for the company. Then in 1998, he moved to the company’s Asia-Pacific Regional Headquarters where he held a number of senior roles, first as VP of Marketing, then as Senior VP of Sales. He also had Regional responsibility for the company’s lighting division, Future Lighting Solutions.

In 2007, Jacques returned to Future’s global Headquarters in Montreal, where he has continued to foster and drive relationships with key strategic customers.

Founder and President Robert Miller has always believed that Future’s employees are the company’s greatest asset. Future Electronics highly values the commitment of its people, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, vouchers, and other gifts based on length of tenure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###