Hair Transplant Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The global hair transplant market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing number of surgeries performed in males for treating androgenic alopecia. The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) mentioned that hair restoration procedures surged by approximately 60% worldwide since 2014 because of the rising cases of alopecia. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, “Hair Transplant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Gender (Male and Female) By End User (Hospitals & Clinics and Hair Transplant Centers), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the hair transplant market size was USD 5.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 43.13 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

The report covers:

· Global Hair Transplant Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

· Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

· Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

· Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

· Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/hair-transplant-market-102638

