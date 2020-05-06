Custom Presentation Pocket Printer In Delhi

A flexible cover folded in the center and used as a holder for loose paper: a file folder; a hanging folder. It is used for keeping safe your important document, booklet, stationary etc.

Presentation Folders not only combine all your marketing materials, they often create a lasting first impression. Creative presentation folders that incorporate quality design graphical elements are sure to attract attention.

Our eye-catching full color Presentation Folders enable you to spark the interest of your target audience by showcasing your company information in a most professional and organized manner. Pocket folders are a great way to organize business proposals, company information, sample kits and more

Presentation Folder is a kind of product showcase and marketing tools made of hard stuff to keep in hand written or printed document for Professional Presentation in front of prospective clients to get them understand their products information as a sales sheet, price list etc. It have also single side or both side pocket as per required to put into more information about Company Branding, Business Card, CD, single or more leaf brochure etc. More over people get Colored Printed Presentation Folder of their Company. Presentation Folder can create a right opportunity to your Business. It is a Company Image & Manner use Presentation Folder.

Shivani Enterprises produces standard Presentation Folder sizein 12”x9” closed size, both side or single side glued pocket, on clients requirement. Shivani Enterprises cut slot to keep Business card free of cost, very High Quality Paper Stock (350-400 gsm board) and Full Color Printing entire Folder or cover front-back only for Corporates, NGO, Hospitals used un breakable stuff by applying Thermal Glossy or Matte Lamination and UV Coated, while keeping in affordable price, also Customized accordingly their no. of piece to insert into Presentation Folder, basically 15 -20 leaf A4 Size of 100 gsm easily hold.