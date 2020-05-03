PressReleaseHelp Offers discount on Press Release Distribution Services

PressReleaseHelp.com, one of the Digital PR startups, offers 20% discounts to new orders, valid till May 30th, 2020. The company aims to help businesses and website owners who are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Delhi, India., May 2, 2020 – PressReleaseHelp.com, a Digital Public Relation company announced today; the company has launched 20% Discount prices on press release distribution services. The promotion is valid through May 30th, 2020. According to the company’s Manager, it is a good time to use the digital PR services and press release distribution services as people are locked down, and there is an option to come online and explore the world through digital platforms.

During the COVID-19, many offline businesses have diverted their business into online platforms to gain visitors and make sales, as the government limits the business activity due to the coronavirus outbreak. Unfortunately, some businesses failed to grow and adapt their business to online business due to a lack of information and networking. The presence of Digital PR companies is needed to solve this problem. One of the digital pr companies that help businesses to grow during this pandemic is PressReleaseHelp.com.

PressReleaseHelp.com offers reliable Press release distribution service. The company has many years in media relations and press release distribution service. “A good website design does not guarantee to get many customers and increase sales. At PressReleaseHelp.com, we strive to grow our clients’ business and monitor its development in the search result,” said The PressReleaseHelp CEO Alan White.

He added, “We have been working with many clients around the world. Our focus is on our customers’ satisfaction, therefore we train our staff with recent public relation trends. We employ professionals in their fields, to make sure we deliver the best results for our clients.” He also hopes that the company’s discount prices will increase its client productivity during the lockdown.