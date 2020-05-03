New Book by Tomer Klein: How Sweet To Die In The Sea

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Tomer Klein How Sweet To Die In The Sea hitting stores everywhere on November 12th, 2019.

How sweet, to die in the sea,

Maybe, that is the only thing

Which gives contrast to salt .

My eyes are already tired of wars

maybe in the waves

will be used as a pillow in eternity.

Tomer Klein is a poet from Israel. A chemical engineer by profession, he is no less qualified to engineer words into beautiful poems bringing out the chemistry of human mind and heart. He is the author of two poetry collections In the School of Word Engineering and How Sweet to Die in the Sea. Both collections were published as bilingual editions (English and Hebrew) by Adelaide Books.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org