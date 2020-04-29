Say Goodbye to Bad Hair Days with Kerluxe’s Hair Care Products

The right products are a factor in achieving beautiful, healthy hair. Find the product addressing your specific hair concern with Kerluxe’s collection of luxury products.

[London, 29/04/2020] – The hair is a person’s crowning glory. Therefore, a healthy, shiny hair improves one’s appearance and confidence.

Unfortunately, not everyone has healthy hair. You would be surprised that your hair is damaged even if you’ve done your regular hair care at home and the salon.

Introducing Kerluxe Hair Care

Kerluxe believes that a full hair care routine restores hair to its natural, healthy state. The luxury brand offers six collections designed to treat the hair and scalp and minimise styling.

Their collections includes hampoo, conditioner, hair mask and leave-in treatments.

• Luminage: Hair care products under the Luminage collection feature intense repair and anti-ageing properties that reconstruct, strengthen and protect the hair and scalp.

• Caviar4: The Caviar4 collection repairs, rejuvenates and strengthens the roots, resulting in glossy, healthy hair and scalp.

• Aquavol: Ideal for dry hair, the Aquavol collection contains volume-stimulating and moisture-lock ingredients that moisturise, as well as add strength and volume, to the locks and scalp.

• Crystalisse: Hair care products from the Crystalisse collection shields the hair from pollutants that stress the hair and scalp during the day.

• Resplendisse: Designed for curly hair, the Resplendisse products combine four deeply nourishing oils that smooth frizz, lock in moisture and reactivate curls.

• Reactivisse: Ideal for people struggling with hair loss, products from the Reactivisse collection contains Kerluxe’sActi-Cell Complex that restores the strength of the hair follicle while accelerating hair growth.

The Science Behind Kerluxe’s Line

Kerluxe blends active and tested skincare ingredients that address specific concerns to the hair and scalp. Antioxidants, collagen and hyaluronic acid are combined with concern-specific ingredients to produce visible and effective results.

Adding to the experience of the user is the elegant fragrances and sophisticated textures that enhance their journey to beautiful, healthy-looking hair.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe sets the standard for luxury haircare, meeting Italian finesse with Swiss skincare expertise. Their collection of shampoos and conditioners, as well as hair treatment and styling products, improve your look and make you feel like a timeless icon.

Browse their selection of hair care products by visiting kerluxe.com.