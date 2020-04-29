Purify the Hair and Scalp Using Kerluxe’s Crystalisse Hair Shampoo

Dirt and pollution damage the hair, but Kerluxe’s Crystalisse shampoo washes these away and purifies the hair and scalp.

[Erlenbach, 06/04/2020] — On average, people spend only 7 per cent of their time outdoors. However, this is enough time to expose them to dirt, dust and pollution. While these pollutants’ effects on the skin and overall health are well-documented, there hasn’t been much focus on the effects on the hair and scalp.

Unfortunately, everyday exposure to these pollutants damages the hair in a lot of ways. It causes scalp irritation, hair fall, and breakage. These issues are exacerbated by the use of different styling products that are heavy or sticky, making the hair a magnet that attracts pollutants.

To protect the hair from the effects of dirt and pollution, it’s essential to choose the right hair products, especially when it comes to shampoo, given its frequent use. Kerluxe’s Crystalisse hair shampoo washes away the pollutants that stick to the hair and scalp. With an array of natural hair-protecting ingredients, the shampoo keeps the hair and scalp healthy and refreshed.

The Hair’s First Line of Defence

On-the-go women need not worry about dirt and pollution sticking to and damaging their hair. Kerluxe’s Crystalisse hair shampoo is formulated specifically for protecting the hair from the damage of everyday pollutants.

Crystalisse shampoo contains Puricare™, a peptide derived from moringa seed oil, which protects the hair and scalp from smog and dust. The shampoo also has lemon extract, a potent antioxidant with vitamins that are vital for scalp and hair health. The addition of menthol from peppermint oil creates a sensation of freshness.

These ingredients and more work together to successfully wash away dirt buildup that causes dullness, dryness and damage to the hair and scalp. In addition, the ingredients form a protective shield against everyday environmental pollutants, enabling the hair to rejuvenate more effectively.

As a result, the hair and scalp are prepared for the elements and become beautiful and healthy, from roots to tips.

About Kerluxe

Kerluxe is a Switzerland-based haircare company producing premium products derived from the science of Swiss skincare. With different collections of hair products, the company has perfected the important haircare ritual of cleansing, hydrating, treating and protecting the hair.

Visit Kerluxe to shop for the Crystallise hair shampoo and other products.