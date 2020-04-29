Alex Cleaning Solutions is honored to offer a “10% seniors discount in Auckland” through implementation of SuperGold offer program including Free covid19 virus disinfection.

If you want to get your carpets or upholstery back to the near new and fresh state, then Alex Cleaning Solutions carpet cleaning service in Auckland is the top option. We are customer-oriented and reliable team of technicians who have professional equipment as well as expert skills for getting the job done well.

Our carpet cleaner experts at Auckland work with both houseowners and tenants for resolving problems with all variety of carpets. Alex Cleaning Solutions helps whether carpets have nasty stains which must be removed, or annual cleaning of carpets of whole home.

After serving our customers for more than 15 years, we have built a solid trustworthiness with Auckland community and now we have got something so amazing for them.

Here is our implementation of “SuperGold” program which offers 10% senior discounts.

“SuperGold” is basically governmental run concessions, and discounts made for the veterans and senior citizens of New Zealand as a recognition of their involvement to the society of the state. Alex Cleaning Solutions has participated in this program by providing around 10% discount to each of the senior citizen of country. For finding the listing, you can visit the website of SuperGold.

Perks you get with your SuperGold card include:

• Offers and discounts for a wide range of brands

• Governmental concessions (like off-peak municipal transport free of cost)

• Carpet cleaning at low-priced rates by Alex Cleaning Solutions

• Discounts on services from the local council.

Here are our offers:

10% discount on services:

• Carpet Cleaning

• Upholstery Cleaning

• Odor Removal

• Stain Removal

• Bacterial Treatments

• Mold Treatments

What carpet cleaning services will you enjoy at Alex Cleaning Solutions?

Your carpets will get the full steam cleaning and sanitizing at each corner including free covid19 virus disinfection. We capture each and every mark and stain on your carpet as we cover every patch of it. We have professionals who are hardworking and are well experienced.

The powerful and heavy-duty machine have truck like cleaning tools for carpets. They inject sterilized stream in the fibers of carpets, which is then extracted by super powerful suction. As carpets get cleaned, we spot the treated marks and stains which steam cleaning did remove.

The carpet cleaning will include…

Separate scrubbing and treatment for high intensity of dirt

Corner to corner cleaning with the help heaving duty 600+ PSI steam injector & extractor carpet cleaning machine

Let our many years of carpet cleaning Auckland experience show the best of your carpets. We promptly perform out job professionally every time. Alex Cleaning Solutions takes care of your house, and your health, by providing you with soft, clean, fresh carpets. If you are tired of having cowboy performances which you got with marketing or low prices, it’s time to upgrade to real quality services and visiting us.

