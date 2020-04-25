Ride for cause-RFC Transform Government Schools during COVID19

Covid outbreak has led to lockdown. Most of the residents are finding some or the other activity to keep themselves occupied.

Ride for cause-RFC, an NGO based out in Bangalore travel to rural areas and help revamping government schools.

During the lockdown a group of volunteers from the organisation are painting a government school in Abbigere, Bangalore. The local residents who are neighborhood of this school go to school everyday and paint the school. NGO aims to improve the quality of education in rural government schools.

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/rideforcauseRFC/u

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ride_for_cause

Twitter : https://twitter.com/Rideforcause?s=09