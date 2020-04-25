DodoCase VR Offers Branded Cardboard VR Viewers

DodoCase VR is pleased to announce they offer customized branded cardboard VR viewers to companies wishing to use this platform to advertise their business. These cardboard viewers are created to the customer’s specifications, using logos, colors and other elements of their branding.

Sharing information with customers is easier than ever with the use of these cardboard VR viewers from DodoCase VR. All custom viewers are created in a timely manner at an affordable price. In fact, they offer some of the most competitive prices in this market. In addition, these cardboard viewers are made from the highest quality cardboard and will stand the test of time and hold up under repeated use. Viewers can be shipped anywhere in the world, making it the perfect solution for any company.

DodoCase VR offers a number of options to ensure their customers get the perfect solution to their needs. Larger viewers are available to accommodate larger format phones and glasses for those who wear them. There are also compact versions available. Other viewers are tailored to bulk mailing and direct mailing campaigns to make it even easier to get them in the hands of consumers.

Anyone interested in learning about the branded cardboard VR viewers can find out more by visiting the DodoCase VR website.

About DodoCase VR: DodoCase VR is a manufacturer of branded cardboard VR viewers that can be used by companies to promote their products or their business. These viewers are made from high-quality cardboard and are quite durable. Orders can be shipped worldwide and are available at the most affordable prices.

Company: DodoCase VR

City: San Francisco

State: CA