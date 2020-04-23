DIASPARK HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

DIASPARK IS WITH THE HEROES – THE FIRST RESPONDERS IN THIS HOUR OF NEED IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The novel Coronavirus disease COVID-19 is continuously spreading at an exponential rate globally, and this outbreak has resulted in countless changes in our daily lives. We are conscious of the disruption, and the impact this can bring to our employees, clients, partners, communities and the market in which we operate.

In the light of all measures taken by the government and respective authorities to combat this pandemic, we thank you all for your support and wish you and your family safety, health and peach at this time of crisis. We also realize the significance of our response to mitigate the impact, and ensure the well-being of our employees and partners at global locations, to deliver our commitments to secure the operational resilience and continuity of businesses.

Diaspark announces its contribution to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund to support fundraising and resources allocation to the frontline Heroes – First Responders, Healthcare Workers and many unsung Heroes, who are putting their lives on the line to battle the Coronavirus. We urge our employees and partners to participate and contribute to any of the organization of your choice and, ensure funds allocation to where it’s needed the most in relief efforts.

We would also like to appreciate the efforts put in by our employees, volunteering in food delivery, procurement and distribution of PPE. For all those who are interested in volunteering, please reach out to our employee Chandrashekhar Vyas who is leading this initiative. His Email ID is cv@diaspark.com.

We believe that with everyone’s joint efforts and contribution, we can accelerate the remedy to this situation and step up towards greater stability.

LET’S STAND TOGETHER AGAINST CORONAVIRUS!