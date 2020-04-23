Bosch BHI260AB Smart Sensor Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 23, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Bosch BHI260AB all-in-one programmable smart sensor in this month’s edition of Sense Connect Control.

The BoschBHI260AB is a programmable smart sensor combining an accelerometer, gyroscope and fusion software, allowing a flexible environment for the development of sensor-based applications. This software development kit includes Bosch Sensortec’s new, programmable 32-bit microcontroller (Fuser2), a leading-edge 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and a powerful software framework containing pre-installed sensor fusion and other sensor processing software, all within a small 44 pad LGA package.

This sensor hub covers low power, high performance applications such as fitness tracking, step counting, indoor navigation and gesture recognition for devices such as smart watches, smartphones or other mobile devices.

Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, your go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

