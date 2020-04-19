Eternal Lawns Artificial Grass Supplier, Installer Announce Corona Policy

Eternal Lawns www.eternallawns.com Artificial Grass Supplier, Installer for Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax and Throughout Yorkshire Announce Corona Policy.

Lee Grayshon MD at Eternal Lawns comments.

‘At Eternal Lawns we have implemented a policy in line with government guidelines concerning Covid-19.

This allows us to survey gardens by means of virtual, through facetime, skype or other social media platforms. On arriving to your garden to survey, the virtual system prevents any contact and is in line with all social distancing requirements. Our installers work in a team of two, with PPE suited to the install, keeping at all times 2 meters apart.

This enables us to continue to provide a survey’s and installations to high standards and respect current policy on Covid 19.’

For further information contact:-

Lee Grayshon

ETERNAL LAWNS LTD

Bruntcliffe Road,

Morley,

Leeds,

LS27 0LF

Ph: 01133 200801

Website: www.eternallawns.com

Email: info@eternallawns.com