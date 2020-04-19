Amrita Rao wishes her co-star Arshad Warsi a happy birthday

Mumbai: Actors tend to meet many people every single day but then there are some people with whom they work and that journey from being co-workers to friends becomes special. Actress Amrita Rao and Arshad Warsi are an apt example of the same. The Bollywood hunk turned a year older and his three-movie co-star Amrita Rao wished him a Happy Birthday on Twitter & Instagram in the cutest manner possible along with a message to avoid the COVID 19 pandemic. The social media posts went viral and are receiving lots of reactions from their fans.

“Here’s wishing the ALL-Rounder Actor, Dancer and Performer My JOLLY Good Co-Star @ArshadWarsi A Very Happy Birthday, Keep Shining like always. Stay Home, Stay Safe” Amrita wrote in the caption. Amrita and Arshad shared the screen together in ‘Short Kut’, ‘Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi!’ and ‘Jolly LLB’. Because of the lockdown, the actor might have to celebrate his birthday at home. The actress also uploaded some adorable pictures of the two of them together. Arshad Warsi who addresses Amrita as Miss Wow replied “Thank you miss Wow” on the social media platform.

The pictures shared by the actress are doing the rounds of the internet with fans liking and sharing them, wishes are pouring on social media. Fans are complimenting the picture. Many fans also expressed the desire that the two should collaborate again for some project. Amrita and Arshad were last seen together in Jolly LLB which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and Filmfare Award for Best Story.