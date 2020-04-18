Shivaami Cloud Services wins Google Cloud Diversity and Inclusion Partner of the Year Award

Shivaami Cloud Services; a premier partner of Google Cloud in India is honoured by the title of 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Partner of the Year. “We are proud to be the global winners in this category amongst all Google Cloud partners. It’s a milestone achievement for us to be recognized by Google Cloud and get such a prestigious award”; said Punit Thakkar, CEO and Founder. This award recognizes the partner that prioritized diversity and inclusion initiatives for their organization in 2019 in an effort to transform and strengthen their own business.

The leadership team at Shivaami believes that ‘Strength lies in differences, not in similarities’. Over the years while hiring talents; we have focused on diversity as it brings in fresh thoughts, out of the box ideas, new ways of solutioning, etc.” says one of the top executives at Shivaami.

As a company, Shivaami has been able to provide equal opportunities to men and women. The senior management includes 75% women leaders and Shivaami’s total workforce consists of 75% women employees.

“We are committed towards making Shivaami a company that helps employees achieve success in their professional and personal lives. The policies and practices that we have adopted and implemented promote inclusion. On our people front; we have focused on multiple employee engagement programs; enabled flexible working hours; weekly-offs, maternity and paternity leaves, etc so that our employees can rejuvenate and spend quality time with their families and friends. I am very proud to say that every employee at Shivaami has brought in their best and contributed towards the success of this company that started 15 years back.”; says Punit.

“We’re proud to recognize Shivaami’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “Shivaami has demonstrated leadership in this area and we look forward to a continued, strong partnership as we work together to support customers.”