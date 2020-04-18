COVID-19 VS. DENIM – Denim Strong™ battles COVID-19 with the iconic textile.

(Los Angeles, CA) – Denim Strong™, a new Los Angeles-based organization founded to harness the global and iconic power of denim to impact the world, is doing just that. The organization has jumped into the fabric face mask making fray with its own contender – denim.

“The conversation about what the best fabric is for face masks that help combat the spread of COVID-19 doesn’t include denim. But it should. Denim is the optimal and logical fabric choice. It’s durable and dense, providing a strong shield against germs and other pathogens. Denim Strong face masks are also light enough to be comfortable to wear on your face and they fit closely around the nose and mouth for added protection,” explains Nichelle Bell, Community Outreach Coordinator for Denim Strong. “Everyone is excited about these masks.”

Denim Strong masks have two layers – the outer shell is denim and the inner lining is a soft cotton blend, and they are lightweight and comfortable. They are made in the U.S.A. and the craftsmanship is impeccable. Denim Strong masks are machine washable and machine dryable, so they can be reused.

“Denim is iconic. People around the world know and love denim,” Bell further explains. “Denim is a unique fabric in that it’s fashionable and utilitarian, so it’s significant that Denim Strong has created this great looking mask that is also very effective during this current health crisis.”

The masks can be purchased online at www.DenimStrong.org. Denim Strong is also donating masks. “We have a goal to donate 5000 masks,” states Bell, “That’s ambitious for us, but we want to help as many people as possible.”

Log on to www.DenimStrong.org and/or follow the company on Facebook (@DenimStrongest), Twitter (DenimStrong), and Instagram (Denimstrongest) to find out more about the organization and their masks.

Contact: Stephanie Baines

Email: Info@DenimStrong.org

Website: www.DenimStrong.org