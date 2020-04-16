WP Engine and HubSpot : First to Bundle WordPress Site

A new site builder that freelancers, small agencies and marketers can use to quickly create beautiful, online sites using curated themes that are integrated with HubSpot’s all-in-one marketing tools.

Instead of hunting around the web, searching and clicking endlessly, WP Engine Site Templates helps freelancers and agencies spin up a site in around four clicks. From there, developers can select one of nine StudioPress themes: Revolution (activated), Monochrome, Authority, Essence, Magazine, Altitude, Infinity, Breakthrough, and Genesis Sample Theme; and use the installed HubSpot plugin for WordPress to a new site environment. Since the WordPress site is integrated with HubSpot’s marketing tools, developers don’t need to manually setup and configure the form, live chat or pop-up form to match the styling — it’s done automatically. The template further bundles the Genesis Framework, the world’s most popular WordPress theme framework combining design, layouts, SEO, performance, interoperability/modularity and support.

WP Engine + HubSpot = A Powerful Partnership

This announcement builds on the WP Engine partnership with HubSpot. In June, the two companies announced that they were bringing more powerful, free marketing tools to WordPress users by integrating the updated HubSpot WordPress plugin with all of WP Engine’s StudioPress themes. This announcement takes that promise a step further to bring you a site in about seven minutes that pairs the world’s most popular CMS with HubSpot’s top-rated set of marketing tools so you can more quickly get started growing your business.

“WP Engine Site Templates will allow WP Engine customers to quickly launch beautiful and functional WordPress sites in minutes, so they can begin building rich digital experiences and immediately utilize the functionality provided by HubSpot’s technology and StudioPress themes,” said Lisa Box, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at WP Engine.

