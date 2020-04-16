Life is all about togetherness, learning and Growing says BJP Leader Mr. Vaibhav Aggarwal at IIF Webinar on 16th April, 2020

Indian Institute of Finance hosted the IIF Webinar series on “Essence of Life and Growth” by BJP Leader, Mr. Vaibhav Aggarwal on 16th April,2020. Mr Aggarwal is a successful serial Entrepreneur and Business Mentor for start-ups and young businesses across the globe. He is a public figure having working with BJP for over 14 years full time. He is the Founder President, Bharat Yuva Kranti Sangathan, INDIA; Chairman, Board & Group CEO, Blade-BRAINS Group (Global). The Webinar was moderated by Prof. Aman Agarwal Professor of Finance & Dean (IR) Indian Institute of Finance (www.iif.edu) and Executive Editor, Finance India (www.financeindia.org). The Webinar was attended by over 76 global participants from Japan, Poland, Malaysia, India and others.

Mr. Aggarwal during the 30-minute interaction stressed on the fact that Life is all about togetherness, learning and growing. Today times are tough and challenging however, we need to look at these challenges as opportunities for creating success. He shared that Leaders like Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi have been transformational leaders and have contributed for growth of life with the essence of creating change. Using an analogy Life is not a balance sheet and we must all build life and growth together through positivity. He also laid emphasis on the need for one to stop judging each other and give back to society as a social contribution for a happy living and sustained growth. He stressed that if life goes well with basic necessities every life aspect would go hand in hand. The BJP Leader having lived and worked in Australia, globe-trotting, and worked for MNCs in various sectors of Technology and Telecommunication suggested that coming back to India to serve was a life changing decision and a very positive one.

Mr. Aggarwal supported the view of IMF and Ms. Gita Gopinathan of India being a leading and growing economy in 2020-21 having the highest GDP despite all odds. He also said that the GDP growth for year 2020-21 would be much beyond 3 %. He outlined the critical key factors detrimental to the growth of India, however was very bullish on the confidence, trust and entrepreneurial skills of Indians in the Honble Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi based on the historical evidence of sustained growth by Hindustan over thousands of years. He stressed, every disease needs to be managed without worrying about the future. Our present actions are right and hence our future would be bright. We have to go a long path in life and henceforth we should always have a positive aspect to it said Mr. Aggarwal.

The prime objective of the IIF Webinar Series on “Essence of Life and Growth” is to bring forth positivity of life based on the life experiences one has gained over 3-4 decades of personal life experiences, professional life, the nation, the economy and the world at large, having seen different colours of life based on ups and downs one has witnessed.