Parquet flooring | Bamboo flooring | Strand woven bamboo flooring

Parquet flooring offers many benefits in construction, but it also has its weaknesses. during this article, we’ll show you the benefits of bamboo flooring, so you’ll think about using this material in your construction.

For those that are responsible of a building project and are trying to find sustainable and economical solutions for the work, an honest eco-friendly and cost-effective option is bamboo flooring.

Advantages of bamboo flooring?

Bamboo flooring has many good points for a building project, as listed below:

Affordable price: Solid bamboo flooring, in comparison to a different wood flooring, doesn’t differ much in price. So bamboo has its competitive value due to its sustainable differential, offsetting your investment during this regard.High strength material: Bamboo may be a plant known to be as strong as cement. Compared to other woods, a bamboo floor can stand as long as a oak floor. Bamboo may be a very strong material!Sophistication and elegance: Bamboo wood has its style, giving a singular look to the environment where it had been inserted, something between rustic and opulent .Easy to repair material: If over time the bamboo floor scratches, discolored or is broken , the repair is straightforward and easy: just sand the fabric and apply a replacement finish on top and you’re done.

The product easily accessible and simply replaced: Bamboo may be a fast-growing and easy-to-renew plant: it’s mature to the purpose where it are often worked like wood over three to 5 years. Trees whose wood is employed for furniture and wood flooring are at the acceptable maturity from the age of twenty. Therefore, bamboo is less expensive than wood at now . Floor easy to worry for: No special product is required to wash and maintain strand woven bamboo flooring. a brush or vacuum and a cloth dampened with water followed by a dry cloth are sufficient for the care of this environmentally friendly material.

Good water resistance: Bamboo flooring can better withstand water damage, deformation, and stains like infiltration.A natural material that lives up to the philosophy of sustainability: Being sustainable has ceased and has become a life-style for several people that care about nature and therefore the way forward for the earth . With this type of thinking, bamboo is “joining the character team” and being viable for a sustainable life.