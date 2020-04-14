Maxim Integrated Max3301 CAN Transceiver Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) April 14, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing the Maxim Integrated MAX3301 group of CAN transceivers.

These industry-first Control Area Network transceivers are part of a +5V family that include integrated protection for industrial applications. The MAX33011E-MAX33012E, and MAX33014E-MAX33015E devices have extended ±65V fault protection on the CAN bus for equipment where overvoltage protection is required. The CAN family also incorporates high ±45kV ESD HBM protection and an input common mode range (CMR) of ±25V, exceeding the ISO11898 specification of -2V to +7V, and well suited for applications where ground planes from different systems are shifting relative to each other.

This Maxim Integrated CAN family incorporates a fault detection feature for overcurrent, overvoltage and transmission failure, in addition to other options that address key CAN application requirements. This includes low-current standby mode, improved EMI performance, silent mode, remote self diagnostics and more. The family of devices operate over the -40°C to +125°C temperature range.

