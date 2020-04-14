Axer Strategies Launches Directory to support Dallas Gayborhood Restaurants During Coronavirus Pandemic

Marketing Agency – Axer Strategies Launches GayborhoodBites.com, a directory of Gayborhood restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. Gayborhood Bites site’s launch to support the local restaurant’s community in the Dallas Oak Lawn area.

Dallas, TX, April 14, 2020 – COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to stay safe at home and keep their distance from others. Almost all sectors were affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemics, including restaurants in the Dallas Oak Lawn area. In an effort to encourage people to support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic, Marketing Agency – Axer Strategies launches a list of restaurants that are open for takeout, food curbside pickup, and delivery. Therefore, residents in Dallas Gayborhood might find restaurants open for takeout near me easily. “We should get creative during the coronavirus pandemic,” said one of the restaurant owners due to suspending their dine-in services but continue carryout and delivery.

Gayborhoodbites.com is a directory that hopes to support local restaurants to serve their services during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. Axer Strategies CEO – David Estrada, as the creator of this directory, said, “We designed the directory to support our local community. Our directory will be updated regularly to make it easy for the community to filter through their favorite restaurant types.” Estrada also encourages restaurant owners in the Dallas Oak Lawn area to support the directory by promoting it through their social media. He added, “In order to make the directory useful for local business, we encourage our readers to refer this directory to their friends and family.”

Gayborhoodbites.com is a one-stop place for food delivery, food curbside pickup and restaurants offering alcohol to go in the Dallas Oak Lawn area. You’ll find many restaurants included in the directory—especially some local restaurants such as Taqueria La Ventana, Streets Chicken, Italia Express, and Hunky’s Old Fashion Burgers. Among them also some famous brands such as Pizza Hut, KFC, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, Smoothie King, Rusty Taco, Wendy’s, and many more.

“We value our community. Come, and join in supporting the Gayborhoodbites.com. We’re all in this together.” said Axer Strategies’ CEO, David Estrada

About Gayborhood Bites

Gayborhoodbites.com is a directory of food delivery in the Dallas Gayborhood area. Whether people are seeking pizza, fried chicken, or taco restaurants, they are all available in the directory. According to the manager, the Gayborhood Bites site strives to provide accurate restaurant information in the area, including new features like who’s offering alcohol to go and meal kits. For more information, please visit https://www.gayborhoodbites.com/.

Contact Info

David Estrada

Dallas, TX

info@gayborhoodbites.com

Phone: 469-447-8858

Website URL – https://www.gayborhoodbites.com/