MAKING AIR AMBULANCE AVAILABLE IN INDIA EVEN DURING PANDEMIC

Airnetz.com, a global air charter aggregator for cargo, air ambulance and private flights with presence in India is tirelessly flying patients within the country and also making Air Ambulance available to all medical emergency patients even during Pandemic situation like COVID-19

Noted as one of the premiers and dedicated Air Ambulance service providers specializing and pioneering in Bed-To-Bed Air Patient Transfer in more than 32 Cities in India. The company has decided not to stop even during the Pandemic situation like COVID-19 and is trying to do its bit to help people who are in serious conditions and need Air Ambulance. The entire team of Airnetz is working tirelessly to transfer patients to their desired hospitals in their “Golden Hours” which is so vital to save a life.

Speaking on the occasion, Omkar Mestry, Manager, Airnetz.com charter mentioned, “Entire India is going through a very difficult time due to COVID-19 phase. Being a dedicated Air Ambulance service provider, all our aircrafts operated by various operators are engaged 365/24/7 in transferring all medical emergency patients across Indian cities and locations. Today, my entire team is sitting in different parts of India and yet we are able to manage the show efficiently and uninterrupted. In simple words, being into medical emergency services, we can never stop.