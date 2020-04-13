Total Antivirus Defender FREE for Android: the popular app to protect your smartphone and tablet against virus and malware has been updated to 2.5.5.

Total Antivirus Defender FREE for Android has been updated to release 2.5.5 and is available for download on Google Play. Some days ago a new version of this antivirus for Android has been released. It comes with many new features and improvements and allows Android users to detect malware in a simple way (virus, trojan, backdoor).

Total Antivirus Defender is a very important and useful tool to bring the top protection level on Android devices. It’s both for smartphones and tablets.

Unlike other antiviruses for Android, this is a simple but effective app. And it’s FREE.

Over 1,000,000 users have already downloaded Total Antivirus Defender FREE and used this security and antivirus protection for Android with great satisfaction.

Total Antivirus Defender is available on Google Play, for Android users, but the developer Security Defend has announced that will soon develop a specific version for alternative markets.

What about the key features?

Total Antivirus Defender will give:

1) a complete security solution for any Android device;

2) an easy to use software to find malware of all kinds (virus, trojan, backdoor, spyware, and other malware);

3) a simple way to obtain security for apps, documents and files.

To protect an Android device, Total Antivirus Defender FREE uses also the innovative “Real Time Agent”, that protects in real-time the device against infected apps and packages (for example during installation), keeping it safe.

Real Time Agent can be enabled or disabled, but it’s highly suggested to leave the agent active on the device. So, the antivirus can detect all the suspicious activities (as the installation of apps) and help the user to correctly identify virus and malware.

Why a user needs Total Antivirus Defender for Android?

Because, when a virus infect a device as smartphone or tablet:

1) it can compromise security of user’s data, and privacy;

2) it can waste money, sending SMS from the mobile device (that have their cost);

3) the user’s activity can be tracked by malicious attackers;

4) the user’s accounts and passwords can be stolen;

For the most interested users, there are also professional features of Total Antivirus Defender (PRO version).

User can upgrade to PRO Version to get more features and advanced security options:

1) Advanced scanning

2) Heuristic scanning

3) Rootkit searching

4) No advertise interstitial when starting the app.

PRO version is available as in-app purchase or as a separate app on Google Play.

Together with the FREE version, also PRO version has been updated to 2.5.5.

What about battery life of the device?

Unlike other similar products, Total Antivirus Defender will grant security and protection without waste the battery of the device. Users can choose when they want to perform scanning and also the real time agent is optimized, to preserve the battery life.

Total Antivirus Defender is definitely the most complete security solution for Android.

It is easy to use, fast and light.

Total Antivirus Defender includes also support for several languages, for the best ease of use possible.

What’s new in this new version 2.5.5?

– the Real Time Agent (real time virus scan) has been improved;

– the Scanning Engine (for apps and files) has also been improved;

– Virus Definitions has been updated;

– optimized code;

– improved translations to support many languages (Currently supported: English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Indonesian, Russian, Japanese, Arabic, Hindi, Punjabi, Romanian, and so on…);

– full support for the new Android version;

– minor bugfix.

For further information, a website for the app is available (See link below).

Total Antivirus Defender FREE is available for download on Google Play.

After download, it will protect any Android device against viruses, keeping it safe.

