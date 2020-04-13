Renesas RX13T 32-Bit Microcontrollers Introduced by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada ( ) April 13, 2020 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is introducing Renesas’ RX13T family of 32 bit microcontrollers.

The RX13T group of microcontrollers is used for efficient inverter control of compact motors such as fans or pumps in consumer and industrial applications.

These Renesas 32 bit MCUs are equipped with the proven RX Family RXv1 core, which operates at 32MHz. They feature a floating point unit (FPU), an inverter control timer and a 12-bit A/D converter, allowing high-efficiency inverter control of brushless DC motors with one device.

They are highly compatible with existing RX devices, making it easy to convert hardware and software from previous designs. The lineup includes small 32-pin and 48-pin packages with built-in features such as programmable gain amplifier (PGA), comparator, data flash, and high-speed on-chip oscillator (HOCO). These on-chip features can help reduce board area and the BOM components in the design.

