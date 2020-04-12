New Book by Uday Mukerji: Dead Man Dreaming

ADELAIDE BOOKS is proud to offer the latest work by Uday Mukerji Dead Man Dreaming hitting stores everywhere on October 12th, 2019.

Dead Man Dreaming is a literary fiction about one man’s fight against hereditary genetic diseases – from losing his girlfriend to finding love again – and how he overcomes his fear and frustrations and comes to terms with his own Huntington’s disease. The confirmation of HD brings the senior resident physician, David’s life to a halt. His three-year-old relationship with his girlfriend, Chloe, also comes to an end. But instead of resigning to his sorry state, he dreams of finding a solution to prevent all hereditary genetic diseases.

With his high school friend, Jessie, he starts an awareness campaign for Carrier Screening Tests for all before becoming a parent. The movement brings an overwhelming response, but not without condemnations. And through all that, David finds new love and new hope in life again.

It’s the journey of a desperate man with a death sentence hanging over his head that makes this book inspiring and riveting.

Uday Mukerji was born in India and had worked as a creative director in advertising agencies in Singapore for nearly twenty years. He started his carrier as a copywriter and soon moved up to assume bigger responsibilities.

While working on various advertising campaigns was great fun, in 2009, he decided to change gear and pursue a career in writing.

His first literary fiction – a 2017 Readers’ Favorite Award Winner – Love, Life, and Logic was published by Harvard Square Editions, NY in November 2016.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org