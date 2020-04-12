Ireland’s largest learning website helps newly unemployed Irish Workforce upskill

PARKMORE, Ireland – April 12, 2020 – PRLog — Galway-based Alison, one of the largest free learning websites worldwide has made its popular website advertising free without charge within Ireland for the next six months to assist newly employed Irish workers upskill. It is estimated that up to 300,000 Irish workers face unemployment in the months ahead as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Speaking at the announcement, Alison Founder/CEO Mike Feerick stated that the gesture is one Alison is happy to make. “While advertising is how we fund the website worldwide, most of our team live and work in Ireland and know personally people whose employment has been jeopardised by the Coronavirus Pandemic crisis. Alison has over 1,500 free Certificate and Diploma courses, in subjects from Project Management, Languages, IT, to Health & Safety, Elderly Caregiving, MS Excel to free courses on GDPR. If you have been laid off, it is an opportunity to build up and strengthen your workplace skills to enhance your chances for employment in the months and years ahead.”

Alison also announced it is partnering with the Irish Covidresponsejobs.com (http://covidresponsejobs.com/) initiative supported by a consortium of Irish businesses including Sigmar Recruitment, the Irish Times and media Group Communicorp to mobilise the Irish workforce. It seeks to connect Ireland’s 300,000 Displaced Jobseekers with Employers through the COVID-19 crisis. Sigmar Recruitment CCO Robert Mac Giolla Phadraig who is leading the initiative welcomed Alison’s involvement. “As one of the world’s largest free learning platforms for the workplace, Alison presents an excellent opportunity to newly unemployed in Ireland to upskill. The learning content has been COVID curated for maximum impact across Business Skills, IT Skills, Mental Health and Personal Development. We are also encouraging the restricted workforce to use down-time to up-skill for a quicker more effective rebound.

About Alison

Alison, one of the world’s largest free human capital management platforms. With 14 million members, the Alison platform provides free learning for basic education and workplace skills with 2.5m graduates of its 1,500+ free courses. Alison also enables subject-matter-experts to freely publish on its platform enabling a new era of free knowledge and skills transfer within businesses.

https://alison.com/news/press-releases/274/irelands-largest-learning-website-helps-newly-unemployed-irish-workforce-upskill

Media Contact;

Nikki Kelly

nkelly@alison.com