New Book by Alexander Günsberg: Jewish Stories

55 short stories from the world of Judaism from Moses to the present days.

Whether you are a Jew, a Christian, a Muslim, an Atheist or of any other faith or world view, dear reader, please enjoy or be scared by the stories in this book and understand that love, the pursuit of justice and cognition, and above all, moral courage in daily life, the commitment to the weaker and the disadvantaged, and the recognition of a moral power above all of us, whether you call it God, Nature, or Providence, is essential to our peaceful, perhaps even friendly, life together.

Alexander Günsberg was born in Milan 1952, in the family of Austro-Hungarian Holocaust survivors, who moved to Vienna in 1954. As the University student, he was editor-in-chief of two youth, student magazines, freelance journalist and youth leader. In 1974 he won Literature Prize of the canton of Baselland for the short story Ascension, published in the volume Excellent Stories. He is the author of several novels, novellas, and short story collections published in Switzerland and Germany. Novels Mischa Turow, The Eisenstadt File, and Vexiere Dance, and collections of short stories Jewish Stories and Jewish Love Stories are translated into English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian. Vexiere Dance is nominated for the German Book Prize for 2019.

