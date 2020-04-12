Largest Free Learning Website in Africa extends Irish COVID-19 response offer to IrishAid Partner Countries

April 12, 2020 — April 3rd, 2020: Galway, Ireland-based Alison, one of the largest free learning websites worldwide has extended its offer to Irish learners to access its popular website advertising free without charge to IrishAid’s eight partner countries around the world. These countries include Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia. The offer within Ireland is intended to assist nearly 300,000 newly employed Irish workers to upskill. Alison has approximately 500,000 learners in IrishAid partner countries, all of which are in Africa bar Vietnam. Alison provides 1,500 free courses across a range of categories including Technology, Language, Science, Health, Humanities, Business, Math, Marketing and Lifestyle. Alison announced this week its participation in a partnership called www.COVIDresponsejobs.com with partners Sigmar Recruitment, the Irish Times and Communicorp to assist Displaced workers in Ireland.

Speaking at the announcement, Alison Founder/CEO Mike Feerick stated that the extension of its offer to IrishAid’s partner countries is one Alison is pleased to make. “Over many decades, Ireland has developed a special connection with these developing countries and these countries will inevitably have many challenges ahead dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. Alison is one of the largest free learning websites, if not the largest across the African Continent with 3 million learners”. Feerick added that in these unprecedented times, those who are relatively well off must also take responsibility for those more vulnerable, and that means assisting many outside as well as inside the island of Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement, Ciaran Cannon TD, the Irish Minister for the Diaspora and International Development, welcomed the announcement, stating that in addition to the benefit of upskilling the Irish workforce in these challenging times, he was pleased that the offer has also been extended across Irish Aid’s partner countries of Ethiopia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia. “Alison is one of Ireland’s homegrown international brands, recognised by UNESCO for its valuable contribution to global education. I welcome Alison’s assistance to Irish workers and international workers, employed and unemployed at this time. This is exactly the kind of public private collaboration that will see us through this crisis”.

About Alison

Alison, one of the world’s largest free human capital management platforms. With 14 million members, the Alison platform provides free learning for basic education and workplace skills with 2.5m graduates of its 1,500+ free courses. Alison also enables subject-matter-experts to freely publish on its platform enabling a new era of free knowledge and skills transfer within businesses.

https://alison.com/news/press-releases/276/largest-free-learning-website-in-africa-extends-irish-covid-19-response-offer-to-irishaid-partner-countries